Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.88

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 522146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46.

In other news, insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 250,000 shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$215,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,269,782.76. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $241,750 over the last three months.

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

