Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.37

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.37 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 12898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.