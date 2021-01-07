Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Shares Gap Up to $385.00

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $435.00. Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 6 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 367.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.39. The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,825 shares of Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

