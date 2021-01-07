Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,934.37

Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,934.37 and traded as low as $2,825.50. Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) shares last traded at $2,885.00, with a volume of 62,027 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,934.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,705.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L)’s payout ratio is -19.37%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

