Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

CFW stock opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -34.9999996 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

