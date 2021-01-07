Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.29). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

