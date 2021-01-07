Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 1,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.