Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.44

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.44 and traded as high as $40.00. Camden National shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 96,614 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden National by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

