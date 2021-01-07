Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Heather J. Brunner Sells 445 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.79. 530,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

