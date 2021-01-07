Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.66

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 9689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

