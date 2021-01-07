Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.66

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 9689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $985.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.36% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
