Canaccord Genuity Boosts Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$2.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIR. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.95. 1,276,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

