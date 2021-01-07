Canaccord Genuity Boosts InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.30

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

IPO stock remained flat at $C$0.26 during trading on Thursday. 59,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,327. InPlay Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$17.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

