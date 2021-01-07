Canaccord Genuity Boosts InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.30

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

IPO stock remained flat at $C$0.26 during trading on Thursday. 59,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,327. InPlay Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$17.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

