Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.55

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 18835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.85.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0363347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

