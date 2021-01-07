Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $11.42. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 104,955 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0363347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

