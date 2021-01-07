Canaccord Genuity Increases AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$23.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.05. 440,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,967. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

