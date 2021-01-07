Canaccord Genuity Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.50

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.05.

CPG stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,740,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,956. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

