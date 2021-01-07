Canaccord Genuity Increases Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$8.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 225,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.42 million and a PE ratio of -79.57. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

