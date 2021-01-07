Canaccord Genuity Increases Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$11.50

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

MTL traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.90. 69,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,989. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.6083393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

