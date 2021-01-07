Canaccord Genuity Increases Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$11.50

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.53.
MTL traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.90. 69,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,989. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.
About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
