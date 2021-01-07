Canaccord Genuity Increases Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$28.00

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark cut shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.96.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,374. The company has a market cap of C$355.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.19.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

