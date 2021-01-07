Canaccord Genuity Raises Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$2.50

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.19.

Shares of BNE stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.83. 33,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,710. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.65.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6588327 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

