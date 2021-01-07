Canaccord Genuity Raises Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$28.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.59.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.15. The company had a trading volume of 440,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,822. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

