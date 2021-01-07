Canaccord Genuity Raises Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$3.50

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QST. Pi Financial downgraded Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) alerts:

CVE QST traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.92. 49,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,019. The firm has a market cap of C$79.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.00. Questor Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 million. Research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

About Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.