Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.23

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.23 and last traded at $87.88, with a volume of 1992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $39,998,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

