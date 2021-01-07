Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.23

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 16635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.