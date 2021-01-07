Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) (CVE:ROX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) (CVE:ROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 29900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$28.34 million and a PE ratio of -98.75.

About Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Golden Baie project that consists of 47 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 61,150 hectares located in south-central Newfoundland; the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 39,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland; and the Daniel's Harbour project consisting of 243 claims covering an area of 6075 hectares located in coastal Western Newfoundland.

