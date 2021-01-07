Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.41. Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on diamond exploration primarily in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Diamondex Resources Ltd.

