Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

ARDX stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

