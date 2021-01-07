Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Robert M. Alexander Sells 30,645 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

