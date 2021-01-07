Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading 7% Higher

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. 220,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 134,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
CPLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
