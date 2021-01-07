Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading 7% Higher

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. 220,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 134,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.