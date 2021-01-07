Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 14315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Capri by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,047.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

