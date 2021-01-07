Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NYSE CPRI opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capri by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Capri by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

