Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $578,485.05

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $578,485.05 and $130,928.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00108066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00440604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

