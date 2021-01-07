Carbon Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Carbon has a market cap of $585,491.12 and $110,044.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00473528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00232968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

