Cardano 1-Day Volume Tops $5.75 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $9.68 billion and approximately $5.75 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016412 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

