Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 11,430 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Cardero Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver Queen property located in Arizona through staking; and 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States.

