Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 8.9% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.36. 934,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 771,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $4,732,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $5,099,000. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

