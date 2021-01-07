Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $610,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

