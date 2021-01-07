Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.09

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.24 million and a PE ratio of -17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

