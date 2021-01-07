Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

