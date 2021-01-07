Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $327,327.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00282686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.03 or 0.02663584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,700,578 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

