Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Price Target Raised to $13.25 at DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

