carVertical (CV) Trading Up 22.1% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $1.53 million and $13,433.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

