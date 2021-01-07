CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.20. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 78,234 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.21.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) Company Profile (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

