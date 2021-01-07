Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Tops $13,410.30

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Ccore has traded 94.7% higher against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market cap of $13,410.30 and $53.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

