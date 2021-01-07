CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 35% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $3,848.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004667 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005489 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.