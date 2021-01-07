Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Down 7.8%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.