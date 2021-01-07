CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper and IDEX. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.65 million and $124,434.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.