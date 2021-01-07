Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.73 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and $6.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.