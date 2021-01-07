Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.02. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,516,911 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.