Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $28.95. 452,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 381,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

CLLS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

